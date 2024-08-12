For third time, California store sells winning lottery scratchers ticket with huge jackpot

article

A lucky scratchers lottery ticket worth $2 million was purchased in San Jose, state lottery officials announced on Monday.

Officials said the Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket was sold at Tuong Vi Ice Cream and Café on Alvin Avenue in East San Jose.

They identified the winner as Debi Nguyen.

It seemed that particular scratchers games led to other big payouts in California this summer, including one that extended a lucky streak at a liquor store in Ventura County.

An Instant Prize Crossword ticket recently led to a $2 million win for Tomas Garcia, according to state lotto officials. It was sold in Oxnard at Pat Holden Liquor, located on South A. Street.

And it's not the first time store owner George Jobeh sold a millionaire-making scratchers ticket.

"This was the third big winning Scratchers the store’s sold, with two $1,000,000 winning tickets previously," lottery officials noted.

Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers led to several multi-million dollar winnings in California recently. (California State Lottery )

In Los Angeles County, the same scratchers game led to a $2 million dollar win from a ticket sold to Miguel Barrera-Caro at South City Gas in the city of Cudahy, officials said.

An even bigger jackpot came in another game-- California 200X Scratchers. Lottery officials said David Rodriguez recently won a whopping $10 million from a ticket purchased at a 7-Eleven on Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City.

In San Bernardino County, officials said the California State Riches Scratchers game certainly lived up to its name for winner Calvin Smith, who purchased his winning scratchers worth $5 million at Joe’s Market in Victorville.

New wins unveiled on Monday also included a $1 million jackpot on a Power 10’s scratchers. Hector Guarchaj was identified as the lucky player who bought his ticket from Lee’s Liquor on 6th Street in Los Angeles.

In all, lottery officials said, "Six lucky California Lottery Scratchers players are taking home some sizzling top prizes this summer," collectively scratching their way to $22 million dollars in winnings.

