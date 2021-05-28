Memorial Day is going to be hot; fire danger increases
OAKLAND, Calif. - Memorial Day is going to be a hot one.
Temperatures are expected to start to rise on Sunday and last through Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is describing it as a "robust warming trend."
Mondays will be the hottest day; it may even reach 100 degrees in certain inland spots.
The NWS has also issued an excessive heat watch from Sunday at noon through Tuesday at 8 p.m., saying it's going to be so hot that "there is a significant threat to property or life" in the Carquinez Strait and Delta areas near Sacramento.
