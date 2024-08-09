Memorial service for SFPD officer who died playing rugby

A memorial service will be held Friday for a San Francisco police officer who died unexpectedly last month while playing rugby.

Friends, family and members of the public are invited to remember Luciano Ortega at St. Mary's Cathedral.

The 29-year-old collapsed on July 28, during a rugby game – a hobby he usually did every Sunday evening.

Ortega had been on the SFPD force for nine years, and most recently worked in the Mission Station.

His friends and colleagues described him as an empathetic and dedicated police officer who loved his job.

He came from an SFPD family: His parents were both San Francisco police officers, too.

Ortega is survived by his wife, whom he married just a couple of years ago.

Mayor London Breed and other city leaders are expected to attend the public memorial.