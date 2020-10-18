Memorial set for Monday for San Francisco firefighter who died in training accident

article

A private vigil and celebration of life will be held on Monday for Jason Cortez, a San Francisco firefighter and paramedic who died earlier this month from injuries sustained in a training accident.

The vigil will be held at 4 p.m. at St. Ignatius Church located at 650 Parker Avenue. It is for family and invited guests only. An honor salute by members of the San Francisco Fire Department will follow the services.

On Tuesday morning, a private celebration of Cortez's life will be held at 11 a.m. at Oracle Park. It is for family and invited guests.

Cortez will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.