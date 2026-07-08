Menlo College student accused of raping 12-year-old may have assaulted more victims

The sexual assault case against a Menlo College student accused of raping a 12-year-old girl has been continued while authorities investigate a potential second victim, according to prosecutors.

Investigation into more victims

What we know:

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Wednesday that a judge continued the case against Andres Manuel Aguilar, 19, to allow investigators time to probe additional allegations that could lead to more charges. Wagstaffe said that Aguilar’s defense attorney agreed to the delay.

Aguilar faces charges of rape, oral copulation, and providing marijuana to a minor inside his college dorm room.

The mother of the 12-year-old girl spoke out about the incident but requested anonymity to protect her daughter's identity.

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According to the mother, the girl first met Aguilar at a bus stop in Menlo Park, where she told him she was 17. The two later met secretly on May 5.

"She confessed that she had snuck out of the house and put herself in a bad situation, you know, that led her to being raped," the mother said. "After he got her alcohol and marijuana, he brought her back to the college dorm and ended up raping her. She was saying no continuously. She was begging for him to stop."

According to court records, Aguilar later used DoorDash to order a Plan B emergency contraceptive delivery because he was afraid the girl would become pregnant.

Authorities urge other victims to come forward

What they're saying:

Prosecutors are urging anyone with information or potential victims to come forward.

"We encourage all victims, man or woman, who are victims of a sexual assault to bring it forward, because if we don't, what we know is that predators in this kind of crime repeat the conduct," Wagstaffe said.

The girl’s mother echoed Wagstaffe's call.

"I want to say, please, if this has ever happened to you, have the courage to come forward because there might be other victims," the girl's mother said.

Aguilar’s defense attorney, Eli T. Mohaghegh-Yazdi, did not immediately comment on the allegations, and his law firm declined to comment on the case.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.