Menlo College student charged with rape of 12-year-old girl in dorm

The Brief Andres Manuel Aguilar, a 19-year-old Menlo College student, was charged by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office with sexual assault of a minor following an incident in his Atherton dorm room. Prosecutors say Aguilar met the 12-year-old victim at a Menlo Park bus stop, and though she allegedly told him she was 17, he knew she was underage before bringing her to his room. The victim repeatedly said "no" during the assault, according to authorities, who also said they have dorm surveillance footage and evidence that Aguilar ordered Plan B via DoorDash following the alleged assault.



A 19-year-old college student has been charged with allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl he met at a bus stop and invited back to his Atherton dorm room, according to prosecutors.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office charged Andres Manuel Aguilar on Friday with sexual assault of a minor. Prosecutors said Atherton police were called to Stanford Hospital on May 5, where the girl and her mother were receiving medical treatment.

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Details of the incident

What we know:

Authorities said the girl had snuck out of her home and met up with Aguilar, whom she had previously met at a Menlo Park bus stop. According to investigators, she allegedly told Aguilar she was 17 years old. Prosecutors said that while Aguilar believed she was 17, he knew she was still underage.

The pair walked to a Safeway store, purchased beer and rum, and then went to Aguilar's dorm room at Menlo College. The District Attorney's Office said the two drank alcohol and vaped marijuana inside the room.

Allegations

Dig deeper:

Aguilar allegedly removed the girl's pants while she repeatedly told him "no." Prosecutors said Aguilar proceeded to sexually assault the girl while she continued to say "no" throughout the encounter.

Afterward, Aguilar allegedly used DoorDash to order a Plan B emergency contraceptive pill to his dorm room because he was worried about a possible pregnancy. Prosecutors said investigators have obtained video footage showing the two entering the dorm room together and the girl later leaving.