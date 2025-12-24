Menlo Park flooding near Meta, possible evacuations

The Brief Streets were flooded with rising water early Wednesday morning in Menlo Park. Police knocked on doors, warning residents of possible evacuations in a neighborhood near the Meta campus. The exact source of the flooding wasn't immediately clear, but the Bay Area remains under flood watches due to multiple rounds of rain.



Streets were flooded with rising water early Wednesday morning in Menlo Park, prompting police and fire crews to knock on doors, warning residents of possible evacuations in a neighborhood near the Meta campus.

Robocalls started coming about 4:20 a.m. about the flooding near Willow Road and Highway 84.

Officials noted flooding in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue between Willow Road and Henderson Avenue, and on the 1300 block of Carlton Avenue.

Menlo Park police said Hamilton Avenue is closed between Willow Road and Henderson Avenue because of flooding.

The area is mostly full of businesses, but fire officials said there are about 20 homes in the area.

Cars parked on the street in these areas were partially submerged by water rising in the street. Emergency crews were parked outside shops and trying to control traffic safety. One driver got stranded in his car, but was able to walk out to safety.

Firefighters walked in the flooded streets, where water reached their knees.

"This is the worst I've ever seen it," said Luis Ibara, who has lived in the area for 25 years.

He said he didn't get an alert from police because he lives a few blocks away from the actual flooding.

The exact source of the flooding wasn't immediately clear, but the Bay Area remains under flood watches due to multiple rounds of rain passing through the region over the Christmas holiday.

Forecasters have warned that saturated ground, runoff from creeks and storm drains, and bursts of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying neighborhoods. Additional rain and strong winds are expected to continue through midweek.

Emergency crews drive along flooded Hamilton Avenue in Menlo Park. Dec. 24, 2025

Menlo Park firefighters walk along Hamilton Avenue, which flooded to about knee-level. Dec. 24, 2025

Menlo Park firefighters walk along Hamilton Avenue, which flooded to about knee-level. Dec. 24, 2025

A car is partially submerged in water on Menlo Park after flooding. Dec. 24, 2025

Flooding at Willow Road and Hamilton Avenue in Menlo Park. Dec. 24, 2025