Mexican National Team burglarized before playing at Oakland Coliseum

The Brief A spokesperson from the Mexican National Team said exercise equipment was stolen, but that it was "not expensive." The Mexican National soccer team is in Oakland in preparation to play Japan in a friendly match on Saturday at the Coliseum. Despite being victims of a crime, the team's spokesperson said it would be happy to come back to play in Oakland.



The Mexican National soccer team is in Oakland in preparation to play Japan in a friendly match on Saturday at the Coliseum.

It’s the first time in 14 years since Mexico has brought players to Oakland, but the team did not get a warm welcome.

The team's spokesperson said thieves stole exercise equipment from a vehicle over the weekend.

Fanfare ahead of Saturday's game

Fans lined up outside the Marriott Convention Center in downtown Oakland on Tuesday waiting for their chance to get their jerseys signed.

Among them was father Omar Ramirez and his 10-year-old son Julian.

"I'm really excited to get the autograph from Raul," said Julian.

Alfredo Hernandez, 17, who skipped school to catch striker Raul Jimenez and take photos, said it was an experience of a lifetime.

But Hernandez worries the team won't come back after what happened.

"It sucks that they got their stuff stolen because experiences like that… they’re just not going to make teams want to come here," he said.

What we know:

The team's truck was broken into not long after the players flew into the Oakland airport.

The police department said it happened sometime Sunday overnight into Monday morning at a parking lot downtown.

A spokesperson from the team said exercise equipment was taken from a Penske truck the team was using, but that it was not expensive or valuable.

Though the team plays at Levi’s every couple of years, the last time the team came to the Oakland Coliseum was in 2011.

"All the teams in Oakland have left so we ain't got no teams," said Omar. "It’s pretty hard to know that’s happening in Oakland."

City leaders agree the incident is 'unfortunate'

What they're saying:

Councilmember Noel Gallo said he wants to reassure the community that security will be heightened at the Coliseum for the game and looks forward to welcoming soccer fans from all over the world.

Gallo said in 2011, the Mexican National Team filled the stadium.

"They even have more fans than the raiders have," he said.

Gallo said he met people who came into town just for the match.

"Not only do they get a chance to patronize the airport, but also the hotels, like the Marriott and the others that are here but also the restaurants and local services," he said.

He also added that ICE will not be allowed on the stadium property.

As the team practices at the Oakland Roots facilities in preparation to face Japan.

Fans made predictions for Saturday's game.

"I’m looking forward to Mexico winning, maybe 2-1," Hernandez said.

What's next:

OPD is investigating the burglary.

OPD asked anyone with information to contact the OPD Burglary Section at (510) 238-3951. Additionally, if you have any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

The team’s spokesperson said this was a minor incident that could have happened anywhere and added that the team would be happy to come back to Oakland.

Following Saturday's game, the Oakland Roots play at the Coliseum on Sunday and will have special programming for Hispanic Heritage Month.