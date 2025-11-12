21-year-old soccer star from Corte Madera dies of rare kidney cancer

The Brief In April, the 21-year-old, who attended the University of Washington, was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of kidney cancer. Before she was a standout goalkeeper for the Washington Huskies — and before she became known nationwide for sharing her cancer battle online — Hamant was a star both on and off the field at Redwood High School. Redwood High School and Marin FC plan to honor Hamant by naming an award after her and wearing orange ribbons on their jerseys.



Mia Hamant, a 21-year-old soccer player at the University of Washington, died Thursday after being diagnosed in April with a rare form of kidney cancer.

Hamant grew up in Corte Madera and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur.

Before she was a standout goalkeeper for the Huskies — and before she became known nationwide for sharing her cancer battle online — Hamant was a star both on and off the field at Redwood High School.

At Redwood High School, she spent countless hours honing her skills under the guidance of girls varsity coach Ivan Bandov.

‘She had a presence’

"I was a goalkeeper too," Bandov said. "What stuck out is she had this amazing athletic ability. And being tall, she had presence — something you can’t teach. She wore her emotions on her sleeve, so you always knew what you were getting. I loved that."

Bandov coached Hamant for three years in both high school and club soccer.

He was on the same field where they shared so many memories when he learned the devastating news of her passing.

"I was in the middle of a Redwood practice," he said. "You’re coaching, but when you hear something like that, you just sink. It’s an empty feeling, especially when it’s someone so young with everything in front of her."

In April, Hamant was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of stage 4 kidney cancer. She shared her journey on social media, inspiring thousands who followed her story.

"The fact that she was that open — I guarantee it impacted thousands of people for life," Bandov said. "That’s the greatest gift she gave."

Team remembers Mia Hamant

Hamant’s fight ended on Nov. 6, but her impact did not.

On Sunday in St. Louis, Missouri, the University of Washington women’s soccer team defeated Michigan State in a shootout to win the school’s first Big Ten title.

Players said they felt Hamant’s presence on the pitch.

In Seattle, Husky Stadium glowed orange in her honor.

Back home at Redwood High, Bandov said her story will live on.

"I’m going to be someone who shares her story with anyone I coach for the rest of my life," he said.

Redwood High School and Marin FC plan to honor Hamant by naming an award after her and wearing orange ribbons on their jerseys.