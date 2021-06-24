Miami Heat players, coaches lend helping hand after Florida condo collapse

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was seen with assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass at the wreckage of a 12-story condo that partially collapsed overnight, killing at least one person.

They were training Thursday morning before they decided to head to the disaster site to lend a helping hand.

The Heat trio helped load a truck with water, food and other essentials.

"This is 12 miles from our arena," Heat vice president and charitable fund executive director Steve Stowe said. "We heard about this, and our immediate reaction was that we had to find a way to help."

RELATED: At least 1 dead after South Florida condo collapse; 99 unaccounted for as search continues

Herro also addressed the first responders, thanking them for their heroism and efforts.

Earlier that day rescuers pulled dozens of survivors out of the rubble and continued to look for more at the Surfside, Florida condominium tower. Nearly 100 people were still unaccounted for at midday, authorities said, raising fears that the death toll could climb sharply.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, officials said 102 people had been accounted for following the collapse of the building.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time Thursday. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, more than 80 units responded to the collapse at Champlain Towers South, which is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside. This is just north of Miami Beach.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.

