Expand / Collapse search

Middle school teacher arrested for molesting Mountain View student

By KTVU staff
Published  June 5, 2024 8:46pm PDT
Mountain View
KTVU FOX 2
article

The Mountain View Police Department logo, serving Mountain View, California. (Mountain View Police Department via Bay City News)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A 59-year-old Sunnyvale man was arrested on Wednesday by the Mountain View Police Department on accusations he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl. 

The City of Mountain View released a statement that said the girl, a student at Graham Middle School, reported inappropriate conduct by a teacher back in April. The teacher was identified as Ralph Turner. 

When the Mountain View Whisman School District learned of these allegations, the city said the teacher was placed on administrative leave while police conducted their investigation.

Police interviewed the victim and additional students who may have been victims or witnesses. An arrest warrant for Turner was obtained for annoying and molesting a child under 14 and for false imprisonment. 

Police caught up with Turner on the afternoon of June 5. He was arrested without incident. 

Police said detectives are concerned there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about this case is encouraged to contact police detectives. 

You can contact detective Guillermo de Lira at guillermo.delira@mountainview.gov.

Featured

2 former Mountain View students awarded $1M in blackface photo case
article

2 former Mountain View students awarded $1M in blackface photo case

Two former students who sued St. Francis High School in Mountain View were awarded $1 million by a Santa Clara County jury.