Middle school teacher arrested for molesting Mountain View student

A 59-year-old Sunnyvale man was arrested on Wednesday by the Mountain View Police Department on accusations he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl.

The City of Mountain View released a statement that said the girl, a student at Graham Middle School, reported inappropriate conduct by a teacher back in April. The teacher was identified as Ralph Turner.

When the Mountain View Whisman School District learned of these allegations, the city said the teacher was placed on administrative leave while police conducted their investigation.

Police interviewed the victim and additional students who may have been victims or witnesses. An arrest warrant for Turner was obtained for annoying and molesting a child under 14 and for false imprisonment.

Police caught up with Turner on the afternoon of June 5. He was arrested without incident.

Police said detectives are concerned there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about this case is encouraged to contact police detectives.

You can contact detective Guillermo de Lira at guillermo.delira@mountainview.gov.