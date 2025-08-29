Millbrae store sells $1 million Scratcher ticket

A Scratchers player on the Peninsula recently won $1 million, according to the California Lottery.

Reginald Swamy won big on a 50X The Cash Scratchers ticket he bought at Andrea's Market in Millbrae, the lottery said.

He is one of five recent Scratchers jackpot winners, the California Lottery announced on Tuesday. The other four tickets were sold in Southern California.

The Powerball jackpot this week jumped to an estimated $815 million on Wednesday, after there were no winners in Monday's draw. The Mega Millions pot has reached $277 million after there were no winners in Tuesday night's draw.

Mega Millions ticket sales end at 7:45 p.m. on Friday.