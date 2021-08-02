Millennials are blamed for COVID surge in San Francisco

Millennials are largely driving the sudden rise in COVID cases in San Francisco, some health experts said.

Infections among adults between the age of 25 and 39 accounted for 50% of all COVID cases in July, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

City data showed that adults aged 25-34 have the lowest vaccination rate among all age groups, eligible for vaccination, with roughly 72% had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine specializing in infectious diseases at UCSF, told the Chronicle that the low vaccination rate along with young people's tendency to be more social than other groups as the main causes for infection.

The infection rate in San Francisco has now exceeded that of the state.

As of July 30, there are 21.9 cases per 100K in San Francisco on a 7-daily average whereas there are only 16.7 cases per 100K statewide, according to the state government data.