Mills College faculty demands answers about closure of undergraduate program

A group of angry Mills College faculty members on Saturday called on the college board to engage faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members in further discussions about the future of the private woman's college.

Last month, the 170-year-old college announced it would not enroll new students anymore and is closing all academic programs in 2023. The college said declining enrollment and financial troubles were to blame for the decision.

At that time, the college announced it was creating the Mills Institute to promote women's leadership. But some faculty members said the institute was created "without any meaningful faculty input" and has left out students "who are the very reason for the existence of the college."

Additionally, faculty members said they are troubled that the decision to close the college was made without providing any information about the possibility of future employment opportunities or severance packages for Mills faculty and staff.

"The failure to thoroughly consider the impacts of this decision on those most affected is a profound disrespect to our community,'' according to the statement.