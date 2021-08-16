Mills College trustee gets access to college's financial condition

article

A judge again temporarily blocked Mills College from merging with Northeastern University and ordered the troubled Oakland college to turn over financial documents to an alumnae trustee.

The ruling Monday by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Stephen Pulido grants Viji Nakka-Cammauf, an alum and voting member of the Mills College board of trustees, access to information on Mills' financial condition and pending merger.

Mills College must hand over the documents by the end of the business day Wednesday. Nakka-Cammauf is allowed to view the documents along with lawyers and financial analysts.

Pulido extended the previously issued restraining order against Mills College, stopping the college's officials from making any decisions about Mills' future until Sept. 3.

Following the judge's ruling, Mills College President Elizabeth Hillman issued a statement expressing her pleasure on the decision.

She said the ruling affirms the ability of the two schools to continue negotiating their alliance; one that would benefit students, staff, alumnae and the community.

"We will comply with the court’s decision to provide the plaintiff with the documents requested. As our court documents have stated, the plaintiff has had the opportunity to gain access to them since July 17 but has not done so," Hillman wrote.

KTVU contributed to this report.

