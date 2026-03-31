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This Bay Area city is giving residents free Ring doorbell cameras for safety

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Published  March 31, 2026 8:34am PDT
Milpitas
KTVU FOX 2
This Bay Area city is giving residents free Ring doorbell cameras for safety

This Bay Area city is giving residents free Ring doorbell cameras for safety

The city of Milpitas is launching a new program to provide free Ring doorbell cameras to residents in an effort to enhance neighborhood safety.

The Brief

    • Milpitas city councilmembers approved $60,000 in funding to purchase Ring doorbell cameras for the community.
    • The cameras will be available to verified city residents on a first-come, first-served basis.
    • The Milpitas Police Department will manage the distribution of the devices as part of the new safety initiative.

MILPITAS, Calif. - The city of Milpitas is launching a new program to provide free Ring doorbell cameras to residents in an effort to enhance neighborhood safety.

City councilmembers officially approved $60,000 in funding in December to purchase the cameras. The Milpitas Police Department presented a formal report on the program at a city council meeting on March 17, which the council approved. 

Who is eligible?

What we know:

To be eligible for a device, individuals must be verified residents of Milpitas. The cameras will be distributed by the Milpitas Police Department at a future community event on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program is modeled after a similar community Ring camera initiative previously established in San Leandro.

The Source: City of Milpitas

Milpitas