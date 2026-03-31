This Bay Area city is giving residents free Ring doorbell cameras for safety

The Brief Milpitas city councilmembers approved $60,000 in funding to purchase Ring doorbell cameras for the community. The cameras will be available to verified city residents on a first-come, first-served basis. The Milpitas Police Department will manage the distribution of the devices as part of the new safety initiative.



The city of Milpitas is launching a new program to provide free Ring doorbell cameras to residents in an effort to enhance neighborhood safety.

City councilmembers officially approved $60,000 in funding in December to purchase the cameras. The Milpitas Police Department presented a formal report on the program at a city council meeting on March 17, which the council approved.

Who is eligible?

What we know:

To be eligible for a device, individuals must be verified residents of Milpitas. The cameras will be distributed by the Milpitas Police Department at a future community event on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program is modeled after a similar community Ring camera initiative previously established in San Leandro.