Minivan driver kills elderly man in San Jose parking lot

A Toyota minivan driver struck and killed an elderly man who was walking through a parking lot in San Jose, police said.

Neither the elderly man nor the driver were identified.

San Jose said the man's death marks the 19th pedestrian fatality of 2022.

Compared to last year, there were three pedestrian deaths.

"Obviously, the divide with that number is great," Public Information Steven Aponte said. "We've increased patrols focusing on specific traffic enforcement, and that is via our patrol units who in their free time, in addition to taking calls for service, are dedicating time specifically to enforce traffic in the areas where there is the most need."

The most accidents occur in the city's southern and western divisions.

The deadly accident occurred on Monday about 12:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of South King Road. Thirty-five officers responded, Aponte said.

That's when a man driving the minivan drove through the lot in a parking stall aisle, just as the elderly man was walking through, police said.

The elderly man suffered major injuries and died about four hours after being hospitalized, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation and did not display any alcohol or drug impairment, police said.

In addition to extra traffic patrol, Aponte said that the department is passing out reflector safety vests to the public.