Minnesota family finds special way to visit grandma during COVID-19 lockdown

One Minnesota family found a special way to visit grandma as nursing homes across the country takes extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX 9 viewer Amber Kormanik shared these photos of Grandma Suzie getting a special visit as her home remains on lockdown.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared a state of emergency as the state faces at least 54 cases of COVID-19.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

