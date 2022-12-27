Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids

A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course.

Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.

This was the first time her father had build a sledding course, Warner told Storyful, but he did build ice rinks when they were growing up.

According to Warner, the kids have spent hours sledding on it, and plan to use it for the rest of winter. Meanwhile, grandpa Steve says seeing their joy makes him a proud grandpa.