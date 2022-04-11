Missing 2-year-old found safe, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says

article

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon said a missing toddler and her mother were located.

Officials did not disclose where they were located or provide information on their whereabouts.

Earlier in the day, the sheriff's office asked the public for help in locating two-year-old Makenzie Privitt who they believed had been kidnapped in Sebastopol by a non-custodial parent.

Investigators said Makenzie "was taken by her mother from the grandmother's house." They said the toddler was placed in the custody of her grandmother and was not supposed to be with her mother.

The mother was identified as 20-year-old Shelby Privitt.

