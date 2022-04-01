Mystery still surrounds missing 2-year-old, dead mother found in San Francisco park
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police on Friday will release the latest on the investigation into the death of a mother and the continuing search for her missing 2-year-old daughter.
Arianna Fitts was last seen with babysitters in February 2016.
Two months later, the body of her mother, 32-year-old Nicolle Fitts, was found in McLaren Park by Recreation and Park Department workers. She had been buried in a small, shallow grave, curled in the fetal position and covered with plywood.
She had been a Best Buy employee and single mother of two daughters, and according to police, had been "summoned to meet a person known to her," on April 1, 2016.
Neither mystery has been solved.
Last year, a $100,000 reward was announced to help find the little girl.
And in April of this year, police released a rendering by a forensic sketch artist showing what Arianna may look like now at 7 years old.
Anyone with information about the homicide or with information on Arianna's whereabouts is urged to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.