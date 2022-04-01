Mystery still surrounds missing 2-year-old, dead mother found in San Francisco park

San Francisco police on Friday will release the latest on the investigation into the death of a mother and the continuing search for her missing 2-year-old daughter.

Arianna Fitts was last seen with babysitters in February 2016.

Two months later, the body of her mother, 32-year-old Nicolle Fitts, was found in McLaren Park by Recreation and Park Department workers. She had been buried in a small, shallow grave, curled in the fetal position and covered with plywood.

She had been a Best Buy employee and single mother of two daughters, and according to police, had been "summoned to meet a person known to her," on April 1, 2016.

Neither mystery has been solved.

Last year, a $100,000 reward was announced to help find the little girl.

And in April of this year, police released a rendering by a forensic sketch artist showing what Arianna may look like now at 7 years old.

Anyone with information about the homicide or with information on Arianna's whereabouts is urged to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

