Missing 70-year-old canoer in San Pablo Bay

The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing 70-year-old canoer last seen near San Pablo Bay. According to Hercules police, Tito Montances was spotted on camera at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday as he prepared to launch a green, single-rider canoe into the bay near Pinole.



The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing 70-year-old canoer last seen near San Pablo Bay.

According to Hercules police, Tito Montances was spotted on camera at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday as he prepared to launch a green, single-rider canoe into the bay near Pinole.

Concerns arose later Tuesday evening when his truck was discovered parked at Bay Front Park, prompting a missing persons report.

Coast Guard crews focused their search efforts along San Pablo Bay and the Carquinez Strait. The search continued until Wednesday night, at which point officials made the decision to suspend operations pending further information.