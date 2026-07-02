Concord police release photos of armed suspects in home, car burglaries

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The Brief Surveillance captured photos of two people armed with handguns casing and approaching homes during the early morning hours and using parked cars' garage door openers to gain access inside. There have yet to be reports of injuries or homeowner confrontations. If the members of the public recognize any of the suspects, have security footage or information that could help, contact police at (925) 671-3333.



The Concord Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the suspects involved in a slew of residential and car burglaries in the community over the past couple of weeks.

Concord burglaries

What we know:

Surveillance captured photos of two people armed with handguns casing and approaching homes during the early morning hours and using parked cars' garage door openers to gain access inside.

Once inside, they work to steal tools and valuables from unknowing homeowners.

There have yet to be reports of injuries or homeowner confrontations.

Erica Mininfield, a resident of Concord who lives in a neighborhood that's been targeted by this crew, said it's scary that someone could have potentially been fatally injured.

"It's really disturbing, scary. Because what if someone had come out to check to, you know, looking, checking on the noise from their garage?" said Mininfield.

The suspects check cars to see if they're unlocked, but other times, they shatter the windows of the car. One owner told KTVU that his pickup truck window was shattered finding out after he had gotten back from a trip.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Surveillance image captured of suspects involved in Concord burglary. July 2 2026.

Protect property

What they're saying:

The police urge the community to protect their property by locking their parked cars, not leaving garage door openers, keys, wallets, or other valuables inside their car and keeping their garage closed, especially overnight.

If the members of the public recognize any of the suspects, have security footage or information that could help, contact police at (925) 671-3333.