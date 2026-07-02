Medline warehouse fire: Lawsuit filed after residents report health issues negligence

The Brief Residents in a Tracy subdivision say they are experiencing persistent health issues caused by ongoing debris from a massive warehouse fire on June 11. A resident has filed a lawsuit alleging negligence, nuisance, and trespass against Medline Industries and Prologis, though Prologis states it was incorrectly named. San Joaquin County Emergency Services is directing affected residents to resources, while hazmat crews work to clean up the fallout.



Neighbors living near the site of last month's massive warehouse fire in Tracy say they are still dealing with health concerns and the environmental aftermath.

Residents of the Ellis subdivision, about 3.5 miles downwind of the Medline medical supply warehouse, say ash, debris and other contaminants continue to blow onto their properties. Three weeks after the roughly 1 million-square-foot facility was fully engulfed in a June 11 fire, many say they still do not know exactly what burned or whether the fallout poses long-term health risks.

Senthil Velu, who lives in the neighborhood, showed debris scattered across his backyard. He said he began experiencing headaches, a persistent cough, and breathing problems a day or two after the fire. His doctor ultimately diagnosed him with acute bronchitis.

"It was very difficult to breathe," Velu said.

He said ash and soot coated his patio furniture the day of the fire and took several washes to wipe clean.

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What they're saying:

Earlier this week, Velu filed a lawsuit against Medline Industries and Prologis, alleging negligence, nuisance and trespass.

The complaint alleges that failures of essential fire safety systems hampered firefighting efforts and exposed nearby residents to toxic chemicals. It claims Velu was harmed by prolonged exposure caused by "the stockpiling of millions of pounds of highly flammable and toxic materials" inside the warehouse.

A spokesperson for Prologis said the company was incorrectly named in the lawsuit because it neither owns nor operates the Tracy facility.

Velu's attorneys maintain the effects were preventable, citing reports from public safety officials that the building's fire sprinkler system failed to operate.

Neighbor Lili Boccanfuso shared video taken the day of the fire showing what appeared to be black rocks falling from the sky. She expressed concern about potential long-term effects and the safety of her dog ingesting the material.

"I've had headaches ever since. It hasn't left. The smell was nauseating," Boccanfuso said.

Clean-up crews sent out

What we know:

Velu has used cleanup services provided by Clean Harbors, a third-party environmental cleanup company hired by Medline.

San Joaquin County Emergency Services said hazardous materials crews from Clean Harbors are cleaning public areas and private properties affected by the fire. Residents with cleanup questions can call the Clean Harbors hotline at 209-751-1888, available daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

County officials said affected residents also are being referred to the community resource service 211 for additional assistance.

The warehouse has been entirely wiped away, leaving only fenced-in burned remnants monitored by security.

Medline has not responded to a request for comment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials say the investigation could take several months, or as long as a year, to complete.