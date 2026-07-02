Baby Jaxon case: Social workers fired after investigation into toddler's death in foster care

The Brief Four Santa Clara County social workers were fired after an investigation into the death of 2-year-old Jaxon, who authorities say was repeatedly abused in a foster home. Officials said the employees were involved in placing Jaxon in the foster home. Four other workers were cleared, while one remains on administrative leave and three others retired. Prosecutors have charged the caregiver's son, who has since turned 18, with murder and sexual assault in the toddler's death.



Four Santa Clara County social workers are being terminated following an investigation into the death of a 2-year-old boy, who authorities say was repeatedly abused after being placed in a foster home despite the caregiver's troubling criminal history.

The action follows an investigation by the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children's Services, which placed 12 employees on administrative leave while investigators probed how the toddler, known as Baby Jaxon ,ended up in the home. According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, evidence shows the toddler was repeatedly sexually and physically assaulted while living there.

Four employees have been fired.

"Jaxon's death is a heartbreaking tragedy, and in any case where we could have done more to prevent the loss of a child we must expeditiously conduct a thorough and complete investigation," DFCS Director Kerri Kinnear-Rausch said in a statement. "Based on our findings to date, the County has begun the process of terminating the employment of four DFCS staff members involved in placing Jaxon in the home where he experienced abuse."

Of the remaining employees placed on leave, four were cleared of wrongdoing and will return to work, three have retired or resigned, and one remains on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Foster placement scrutinized

What they're saying:

Jaxon entered foster care earlier this year. In February, DFCS placed him with a 40-year-old woman in San Jose who investigators later said had a "concerning criminal history."

Family members identified the caregiver as Jaxon's relative and the mother of the then-17-year-old accused of killing the toddler.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen has sharply criticized the department, blaming serious lapses in oversight for allowing Jaxon to be placed in the home.

According to The Mercury News, the department placed Jaxon with the caregiver despite her prior felony child endangerment conviction stemming from a drunken driving case in which her 1-year-old child was in the vehicle.

The publication also reported that before Jaxon's death, his grandmother alerted a social worker after noticing a red line around the toddler's neck.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jaxon Juarez, 2, known as "Baby Jaxon." Photo: Family

Investigation into Jaxon's death

Dig deeper:

Police responded in early April to a home in the 300 block of Otono Court after receiving a 911 call.

Officers found Jaxon's "small, bruised and battered body," investigators said. Medical personnel identified several "suspicious traumatic injuries," and the child was placed on life support. He died four days later, on April 9.

The caregiver's son, who has since turned 18, is charged with murder and sexual assault. Prosecutors also charged him with felony assault involving a hair tie that investigators said was wrapped around Jaxon's neck.

Jaxon's death came after months of instability.

Friends of the family said Jaxon's mother died after experiencing serious health problems.

"At the time that she had him, she started to develop a lot of her health issues," family friend Evangeline Dominguez-Estrada said.

His father was unable to care for him, leading to Jaxon's placement in foster care.