SF political candidate pushes back against groping allegations as he loses endorsements

The Brief A San Francisco political candidate is pushing back against allegations of sexual assault. Meanwhile, he's losing some major endorsements. Manny Yekutiel is accused of groping a political activist in the Mission District in 2020. Yekutiel, who owns a café in the Mission, is running for supervisor of District 8, which includes the Castro.



Manny Yekutiel, political candidate for supervisor of San Francisco's District 8, is pushing back against allegations of sexual assault as he loses some major endorsements.

Groping allegations

Yekutiel, a community organizer and café owner of the Mission District business bearing his name, is denying an allegation first reported this week by the San Francisco Standard that he groped a political activist at a Mission District home in 2020.

Brad Chapin, a former board member of the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club, which has endorsed Yekutiel's opponent, has filed a police report over the alleged assault. The Standard detailed the police report in which Yekutiel allegedly grabbed Chapin by the testicles, causing him pain, and tried to penetrate him with his finger. The outlet also interviewed Chapin about the incident. He said he told Yekutiel to stop and resisted the alleged assault that reportedly took place at a small gathering at his friend's house.

In addition, the Standard obtained a text message composed by Chapin to a friend from six years ago where he says, "Manny just sexually assaulted me."

No charges have been filed.

The other side:

Yekutiel said the allegations are false. He sent KTVU a statement denying the allegations are true.

"What is being described did not happen," said Yekutiel. "He filed a police report. The police investigated and took no further action. They said they didn’t even need to interview me. His account has changed more than once since. And now, after more than six years, he's raising it publicly for the first time, just as I've entered this race. There's nothing here. I did not do this."

Losing endorsements

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has reportedly withdrawn his endorsement of Yekutiel, as has San Francisco District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar. East Bay Congresswoman Lateefah Simon told KTVU she has also retracted her endorsement of Yekutiel.

Yekutiel announced his candidacy for District 8 supervisor last September. The district includes the Castro. He's running to replace outgoing Supervisor Rafael Mandelman. Mandelman has endorsed Yekutiel.

Yekutiel co-founded the Civic Joy Fund with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie before Lurie was elected to office. The organization puts on several high-profile events, including Summer of Music Downtown First Thursdays.

One of Yekutiel's opponents is Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi-backed Gary McCoy, a recovering addict who has worked for the esteemed congresswoman, as well as former Mayor London Breed and State Sen. Scott Wiener.

The election in the District 8 supervisors race is in November.