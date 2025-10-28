Missing California 9-year-old seen in surveillance photo disguised in wig, detectives say

article

The Brief The search continues for missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard. Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives released surveillance photos of the child from earlier this month. In the images, she's seen wearing a wig, believed to have been used to "alter her appearance."



The search for a missing California 9-year-old has now extended to as far as Nebraska as investigators detailed a bizarre sighting of the child who appeared to be in disguise.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s officials have released surveillance images of missing Melodee Buzzard, who investigators had previously said had not had verified contact with anyone for about a year.

What we know:

Detectives now say she may have been captured on a surveillance camera at a local rental car site prior to the start of their search, on Oct. 7.

They said she was wearing a wig with her head covered by the hood of a sweatshirt, adding that the apparent wig was darker and straighter than the child’s natural hair.

"Investigators believe the wig may have been used to alter her appearance," sheriff's officials said, also adding that the child’s mother, Ashlee Buzzard, has been known to wear wigs.

The 35-year-old mother has been a focus of the investigation.

They said on Oct. 7, the Lompoc resident left her home in a rental car with her child, for a three-day road trip to the Nebraska area.

Sheriff's officials said that the mother was seen coming back home on Oct. 10, driving the same rental car, but she returned without Melodee.

Investigators also noted that Ashlee Buzzard made a stop in the state of Kansas as part of the road trip back.

What we don't know:

There's no word on why she took the trip.

"Detectives are now focused on determining where Melodee was during those three days and where she may be now," the sheriff’s office said.

The backstory:

The missing persons investigation began on Oct. 14, after an administrator at the child’s school reported that Melodee had been absent for a prolonged period of time.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials began their investigation into missing Melodee Buzzard on Oct. 14, 2025, circulating the only photo they had access to, a photo from two years ago. Expand

At the start of the investigation, the sheriff’s office had said that the last verified contact with the child was approximately a year ago, and detectives released the most recent photograph available to them, a photo that was taken two years ago and has since been widely circulated.

Investigators said that a check of the child’s home resulted in no sign of her. The mother was questioned on Oct. 14 but was unable to provide any "verifiable explanation" about her daughter's whereabouts, sheriff's officials said.

"Our detectives are following every lead in this case. We continue to seek information from the public that could help us find Melodee," said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, adding, "We remain determined to bring her home safely."

Melodee's description

The missing child is described as being about 4 feet 6 inches tall, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. Anonymous online tips can be made here.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials said missing Melodee Buzzard was seen on Oct. 7 at a rental car business. Detectives said surveillance images showed her wearing a wig. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office )

The Source Information for this story came from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.