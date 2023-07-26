Missing child reported in Redwood City has been found
article
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Shayla, a missing 8-year-old Hispanic child, has been found, the Redwood City Police Department announced on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Redwood City Police Department sought the public’s help with finding the missing 8-year-old.
Shayla, whose last name has been withheld, was last seen in the Mi Rancho area near 137 Roosevelt Ave.
Redwood City police said Shayla has been found shortly after she was reported missing.
The photo provided by the Redwood City Police Dept. shows Shayla wearing a yellow shirt, black pants and green crocs. The last outfit she was seen wearing.