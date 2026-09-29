Authorities search for missing at-risk Cupertino teenager

The Brief According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, Alex Rivas was reported missing on Monday from Cupertino. Alex was last seen early Monday morning wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt with white stars, and blue sneakers with rainbow beads on the laces. They are described as 5-foot-8-inches tall, 110-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.



Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 14-year-old considered at-risk.

Missing teenager in Cupertino

Local perspective:

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, Alex Rivas was reported missing on Monday from Cupertino.

Alex was last seen early Monday morning wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt with white stars, and blue sneakers with rainbow beads on the laces.

They are described as 5-foot-8-inches tall, 110-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say the teenager was last seen on camera around 4:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Stevens Creek Boulevard and North Tantau Avenue in Cupertino.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies and the department’s volunteer search and rescue team responded with search dogs, but were unable to locate the teen.

14-year-old Alex Rivas, who was last seen on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (Photos: Rivas Family)

Santa Clara County search ongoing

Timeline:

Deputies received a separate report that Alex may have been seen around 6 p.m. Monday at the Diridon Transit Station in downtown San Jose, but that lead turned up empty.

Late Monday night, deputies responded to what they believe was a credible sighting just before 10 p.m. at De Anza College, located just over 2 miles from the initial confirmed sighting. Search and rescue teams again deployed search dogs, but did not locate Alex.

Investigators say they do not believe foul play is involved in the case.

However, due to Alex's age, authorities consider the missing teen at-risk and are urging the public to help bring them home.

Alex is related to a KTVU FOX 2 employee.

How to assist in investigation

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Alex or has any information regarding this case is urged to call 911 immediately.