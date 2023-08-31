Missing Fairfield woman believed dead; warrant issued for boyfriend

A missing Fairfield woman is believed to be dead with suspicion falling on her boyfriend in connection with the case, according to police.

Erica Brown, 36, was reported missing on Aug. 25 and was last seen at her Fairfield residence on Aug. 20.

"Information provided to detectives leads them to believe Ms. Brown is no longer alive," the Fairfield Police Department said Thursday. "Although we hoped to safely return Ms. Brown to those who care for her, we felt from the outset that her disappearance was suspicious in nature, and have treated it as such."

In the wake of her disappearance, detectives also tried to track down the victim's boyfriend, Mark Randle, 45, who lived with her before she went missing.

Randle, who is also known as "Tweezy," "Tweez," and "Mark Twain," has not been located. On Thursday, Fairfield police announced that they issued a warrant for his arrest.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Erica’s family and friends during this difficult time and are committed to bringing Mark Randle to justice," the police department said.