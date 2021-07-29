Missing hiker: Newport Beach man disappears in Sierra Nevada

article

A desperate search is underway for a Newport Beach hiker who disappeared in the Sierra Nevada.

According to park officials, 43-year-old Matt Thoke was last seen July 21 at about 1 p.m. while leaving the High Sierra Trail in Sequoia National Park.

Thoke had split from his group during a wilderness trip and was hiking from Bearpaw to Crescent Meadow when he walked off-trail without his pack, park officials said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Thoke is about six feet fall and weighs about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to park officials.

Anyone with information on the missing Newport Beach man is asked to call 888-677-2746.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.