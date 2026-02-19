Missing 21-year-old Northstar skier from Fremont found dead, sheriff says

The Brief Around 9 a.m. Thursday, first responders with the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team and the Northstar Ski Patrol found the body of the 21-year-old skier. Sheriff officials identified the skier as Colin Kang, of Fremont. Kang's death is the third at Northstar this month.



A skier reported missing late Wednesday evening was found dead at Northstar ski resort in Truckee, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Authorities say they received a report of a possible missing person around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. They later discovered the missing man's car in a parking lot at Northstar California Resort.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, first responders with the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team and the Northstar Ski Patrol found the body of the 21-year-old skier.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," the Placer County Sheriff said on Facebook.

Sheriff officials identified the skier as Colin Kang, of Fremont.

3 deaths at Northstar this month

The backstory:

Kang's death is the third at Northstar this month. Earlier this week, a 53-year-old Hillsborough man, Stuart McLaughlin, died in a skiing accident at the resort.

On Feb. 11, a 26-year-old Los Angeles man died at the resort.