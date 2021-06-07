Missing: Oakland police need help locating man last seen almost 3 weeks ago

article

Oakland police are searching for a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

The Oakland Police Department said Michael Robertson, 37, was last seen on May 18 at around 6:27 p.m. in the 1400 block of E 31st Street.

Police said Robertson is in good physical condition, but being away from home so long, he could be experiencing some behavioral challenges.

Authorities said Robertson is known to frequent waterways/piers, as well as areas around Lake Merritt and Trestle Glenn.

Advertisement

He is described as 5’8", 200 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray hat, gray sweatshirt, and blue jeans.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.