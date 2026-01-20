Missing Rohnert Park man found dead in driver's seat of Tesla submerged in Bodega Bay
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - Officials with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety on Tuesday said the body of a missing at-risk person was found in the driver's seat of a Tesla submerged in the water at Bodega Bay.
Missing man found dead
What we know:
The person found dead was positively identified as Kale Gonick-Hallows, 29, of Rohnert Park. He had been missing since January 5.
Police at the time said he was believed to have been driving his blue Model Y Tesla. They gave out his license plate number for the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle thought to be in the area of the Sonoma Coastline or perhaps in wooded areas of Sonoma County.
Car part found
On January 16, police detectives were notified by CAL FIRE officials that part of a Tesla vehicle was located near Schoolhouse Beach in Bodega Bay.
Using the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department's helicopter, law enforcement officials were able to find the Tesla, submerged in the water.
Police said there was no indication of foul play and offered condolences to the deceased's friends and family.
The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety encourages anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of self-harm to seek immediate support. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988 for confidential assistance.
Featured