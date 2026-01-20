Missing Rohnert Park man found dead in driver's seat of Tesla submerged in Bodega Bay

article

The Brief A missing at-risk man out of Rohnert Park was found dead in the driver's seat of a Tesla that was submerged in the water at Bodega Bay. Kale Gonick-Hallows went missing on January 5 and was thought to be driving his Tesla along the Sonoma Co. coastline or in a wooded area. CAL FIRE officials found the first clue, a car part from the Tesla, was near Schoolhouse Beach in Bodega Bay.



Officials with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety on Tuesday said the body of a missing at-risk person was found in the driver's seat of a Tesla submerged in the water at Bodega Bay.

Missing man found dead

What we know:

The person found dead was positively identified as Kale Gonick-Hallows, 29, of Rohnert Park. He had been missing since January 5.

Police at the time said he was believed to have been driving his blue Model Y Tesla. They gave out his license plate number for the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle thought to be in the area of the Sonoma Coastline or perhaps in wooded areas of Sonoma County.

Car part found

On January 16, police detectives were notified by CAL FIRE officials that part of a Tesla vehicle was located near Schoolhouse Beach in Bodega Bay.

Using the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department's helicopter, law enforcement officials were able to find the Tesla, submerged in the water.

Police said there was no indication of foul play and offered condolences to the deceased's friends and family.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety encourages anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of self-harm to seek immediate support. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988 for confidential assistance.

The Source Information from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.