Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing University of California, Berkeley student has been recovered.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco identified the student as 22-year-old Saketh Sreenivasaiah.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time," the consulate said. "The Consulate stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest."

Search and Recovery

What we know:

Sreenivasaiah, a native of Karnataka, India, was first reported missing last week. According to the Berkeley Police Department, he was last seen Feb. 10 in the 1700 block of Dwight Way.

The search ended Saturday when his body was recovered from Lake Anza, according to the Daily Californian, the university’s student newspaper.

Graduate student from India

Sreenivasaiah, who was from Karnataka, India, was a postgraduate student at UC Berkeley.

UC Berkeley officials have not yet released an official statement regarding the student's death.