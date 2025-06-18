Mistah F.A.B shares how panic attack during interview inspired 'THUG Therapy'

The Brief Mistah F.A.B and Ryan Coogler, Oakland natives, are hosting an event on June 18 focusing on men's mental health ahead of Juneteenth.



Acclaimed rapper and Bay Area community activist Mistah F.A.B is behind numerous projects, and his latest takes place at his bar, Dezi's Lounge, on Thursday. He will be joined by award-winning director Ryan Coogler to highlight Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, with the upcoming holiday Juneteenth in mind.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the two Bay Area natives will engage in a discussion as part of Mistah F.A.B's THUG Therapy, described as "Unconventional Therapy for Modern Minds."

F.A.B told KTVU that his motivation for starting THUG Therapy stemmed from experiencing a panic attack during an interview.

"I was going through a panic. I think I had been overwhelmed that day due to sleep deprivation and a multitude of other things, and I was just physically and mentally exhausted," he said. "Right in the middle of the interview, I was just like, ‘Yo, I need a second.’"

F.A.B shared that he wanted to create a safe space for men to be vulnerable and learn tools to manage their troubles.

"You have to learn to observe without absorbing," he added.