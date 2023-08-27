Disney Channel actor arrested in Rockwall for public intoxication, accused of stealing bag of chips

article

Former Disney Channel actor Mitchel Musso, who starred in Hannah Montana, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in Rockwall after police said he ate a bag of chips and refused to pay for them.

This arrest happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday, when police were called about a disturbance at a hotel in the 2600 block of Lakefront Trail.

Officers met with the 911 caller, who told them 32-year-old Musso, who appeared to be intoxicated, started eating a bag of chips.

When he was asked to pay, he was "verbally abusive," and reportedly left without paying for the chips.

Featured article

Musso was found outside, and police said he "demonstrated signs of intoxication."

He was arrested and charged with public intoxication and theft under $100.

Rockwall police said Musso also had outstanding traffic warrants.

Musso was taken to the Rockwall County Detention Center, where he spent the night, before posting $1,000 bond on Sunday.

(DISNEY CHANNEL/CRAIG SJODIN)

Musso was born in Garland.

He played Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana, voiced Jeremy Johnson ‘Phineas and Ferb’, and King Brady on Disney XD's ‘Pair of Kings.' He was also the host of Disney Channel's ‘PrankStars.’