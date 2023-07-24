Police in Livermore are investigating a two-car crash that killed the owner of the Mitchell Katz Winery in Livermore.

Mitchell Katz, 59, died Friday after a black Subaru collided with his white GMC SUV while Katz was changing lanes on East Avenue on Friday afternoon, Livermore police said.

The driver of the Subaru was described as a man in his 20s from Westley who is cooperating with law enforcement. Results from toxicology tests have not been received, police said.

Katz' sons mourned the death of their father in a Facebook post.

"We have suffered a tragic loss… Our dad, Mitchell Katz, was unexpectedly taken from us this past Friday evening, July 21, 2023," siblings Jackson and Wes wrote. "At this time, we don’t have any additional information to offer. As expected, we his family and extended family, are all [devastated] and saddened by this tragedy. Thank you to all who have reached out with your sincere condolences. We ask for your continued support and respect of our privacy during this time."

Katz started the Mitchell Katz Winery in Livermore in 1998, according to the company's website.