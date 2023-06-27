MLB commissioner turns down San Jose's request for expansion team

article

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred turned down a request from San Jose's mayor asking for the league to revoke territorial rights held by the San Francisco Giants and clear the way for an expansion team to one day come to the South Bay city.

Manfred sent an emailed response to Mayor Matt Mahan that read in part, "we are currently involved in a complicated relocation process with the Oakland A's. At least until that process is complete, we are not in a position to take any other action with respect to the territories in Northern California…"

Mahan said the Giants are the only team in the country that can prevent another team from coming to its region. The Giants were granted territory rights over 30 years ago, and he thinks it’s time to change that.

Mahan and a group of former San Jose mayors attempted to make steps to bring pro-baseball to the South Bay and sent a letter asking Manfred to remove the Giants' territorial rights.

"The Giants were granted these rights with the support of the A’s ownership when the Giants’ intention was to move to the South Bay. I think the A’s at the time, thought it made a lot of sense. The A’s would have the North Bay, the Giants would have the South Bay. That did not come to fruition, but the restriction remained in place," Mahan said.

The Giants have had territory rights since the early 1990s.

"It’s not what’s right, it’s not what’s fair. It’s not good for the fans or the league. So, we’re just using this opportunity of the A’s likely parting unfortunately, to revisit this question," Mahan said.

But some Oakland A’s fans said they don’t support San Jose wanting to bring a pro baseball team to the city. They also think the focus should be on keeping the A's in the Bay Area.

"Even if you lift the territory rights, I don’t think San Jose would probably get an expansion team. So, we as a fan group, we are a little disappointed because it seems like everyone wants the Bay Area to thrive, but no one wants Oakland to thrive," said Jorge Leon, Co-founder of Oakland 68s, a fan group of the Oakland A's.