MLB issues warning to Giants players who wrote Bible verses on Pride caps

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The Brief Major League Baseball has reportedly issued a warning to several San Francisco Giants pitchers who wrote Bible verses on their specialized hats during the team's Pride Night celebration. Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp, along with relievers J.T. Brubaker and Ryan Walker, all wrote verses on their caps during Friday night's game against the Chicago Cubs. When asked about the inscriptions after the game, Roupp explained his motivation for the writing: It's about "God's covenant."



Major League Baseball has reportedly issued a warning to several San Francisco Giants pitchers who wrote Bible verses on their specialized hats during the team's Pride Night celebration.

Bible verses on Pride caps

Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp, along with relievers J.T. Brubaker and Ryan Walker, all wrote verses on their rainbow Pride caps during Friday night's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Another member of the bullpen, reliever Sam Hentges, opted against wearing the specialized Pride Night hat entirely, entering the game in a standard Giants hat instead.

‘God’s covenant'

What they're saying:

When asked about the inscriptions after the game, Roupp explained his motivation for the writing.

"It’s just about God’s covenant and a promise that he makes to us," Roupp told reporters last week. "That's just kind of something I believe in, and I stand firm in that, and I'm thankful we live in a country where, you know, we have the freedom to believe what we want ... and express what we want."

"There's no hate at all. It’s just what I stand for, and what I stand in. I believe in God," he added.

MLB reportedly informed The Athletic that the writing on the caps violates league uniform rules, and officials have warned the players about potential future violations.

Giants support Pride Nights

The other side:

San Francisco first added a Pride component to its uniforms in 2021.

The day after the brouhaha, the San Francisco Giants issued a statement, doubling down on their support of Pride Nights.

"The San Francisco Giants are proud to support Pride Night and the LGBTQ+ community. Baseball should be a place where everyone feels welcome, respected, and valued. We also respect that individuals may make personal choices about participating in team activations.

"We understand that the choices by individual players have caused pain and anger to many in the LGBTQ+ community and we are sorry for that. Those choices do not change our organization's commitment to inclusion, belonging, and creating a welcoming environment for all. We remain grateful to our fans, partners, employees, players, and coaches who help make Pride Night a meaningful celebration."