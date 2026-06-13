SF Castro District holds vigil on 10th anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

The Brief The vigil remembered the 49 people killed during the June 12, 2016, mass shooting at the gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Attendees and organizers emphasized that the gathering serves as a show of resilience and a reminder to remain vigilant against ongoing hate.



A somber gathering took place in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood as community leaders and residents held a vigil to remember those killed and injured in the Pulse nightclub shooting on its 10th anniversary.

Defiant in the face of hate

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Organizers said the LGBTQ+ community continues to face hate a decade after the deadly mass shooting, making the gathering a powerful show of resilience and resistance.

In the Castro, the 49 people killed 10 years ago during the shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, were remembered. The event marked a solemn milestone while reminding community members to stay vigilant against hate.

"When people attack our clubs, they're attacking more than the individuals," said Laura Thomas, a San Francisco Entertainment Commissioner. "They're attacking our community."

On June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fire at Pulse while the venue was hosting Latin night. Most of the victims were of Latino descent. One man at the vigil said he was a regular patron at Pulse and noted how fortunate he was to not be there that night.

"No matter how many years it's been, we have to stay together as a community and fight back," said Christopher Vasquez of San Francisco.

Lingering impact:

For so at the vigil, the memories of that day remain vivid.

"Waking up and hearing this horrific news... and being in shock," recalled Stephen Torres, an event organizer with the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District.

The pain caused by the attack lingers even after a decade, especially for those who work in the nightlife industry.

Torres, who is also a bartender, explained the ongoing anxiety felt by workers.

"You now go into work... sort of in the back of your head thinking, is this the night that this is going to happen to me," Torres said.

Messages of remembrance

What they're saying:

Political leaders also shared messages of remembrance.

On social media, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi wrote: "Today, we remember those we lost, honor the courage of the survivors and hold their loved ones and the entire LGBTQ plus community in our hearts."

During the vigil, speakers paid tribute to individual victims. "Kimberly Jean Morris, we see your light, we carry your warmth, and we will never ever forget you, my friend," one speaker said.

Another attendee, a woman in pink, added, "This month, this anniversary, we grieve them, we celebrate them."

The gathering concluded with attendees laying down flowers at a community memorial for the 49 victims at 18th and Castro streets, followed by a private moment of reflection.

Organizers emphasized that Pride is rooted in protest, noting that the vigil serves as a vital reminder that fighting injustices is more important than ever.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU, or Twitter @AmberKTVU.