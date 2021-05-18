Mobile vaccination clinics in East Bay aim to get kids vaccinated before school year

Kids and families in Contra Costa County may be able to get their COVID vaccine at their local school, which is part of an effort between the county and Kaiser Permanente, to get young people vaccinated before the next school year.

The vaccination sites are called "mobile vaccination clinics" and starting on Tuesday morning, they'll be operating at Antioch middle school and Concord High.

The clinics will be operating through Saturday at these schools and then they will rotate to four different schools in the county next week, and another group of schools after that.

The mobile clinics are expected to continue all summer long in an effort to get more middle and high school students vaccinated against COVID-19.

Federal health agencies have now authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 and older, with the 12- to 15-year-old group getting authorization last week.

There are 65,000 kids in that age group, who live in Contra Costa County.

The school vaccination clinics are not just open to students, but to anyone. You don't have to make an appointment through the county.

Kids who do show up must have a parent or guardian with them or a signed consent form.

Several other Bay Area counties have organized vaccination clinics at school sites, or are planning to, including Marin, Solano, Napa and Alameda counties.

The following school-based vaccine clinics are currently scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clinic dates and locations are subject to change.

