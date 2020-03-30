Mom anxious as son yet to be released from juvenile hall in Martinez

article

As county jails across the the Bay Area and country are beginning to release inmates early to prevent the spread of coronavirus, juvenile halls are also following suit.

According to the Contra Costa County Probation Department, there were 94 minors being held in custody as of Monday morning; 65 in juvenile hall and 29 at what is known as the Ranch in Martinez, said Chief Probation Officer Esa Ehmen-Krause.

That number is down from two weeks ago, she said. In the last two weeks, she said the probation department has released 41 boys and girls from Contra Costa Juvenile Hall, what is known as "The Ranch" and the county's court-ordered "commitment" program.

"We took a close look at our youth in custody and have released those, where possible who did present a clear public safety concern," she said. "And we are continuing to examine our population for youth who may be eligible to be released onto home supervision."

But all of this is little consulation to Synetta Harper of Antioch.

Her 15-year-old son, Da'Shawn Jones, was arrested on March 6 and has been in custody at Contra Costa Juvenile Hall ever since. She said he was arrested for being in the passenger of a stolen car and then violated the terms of his probation by not appearing in court. He also tried to escape custody last week, she acknowledged.

Juvenile records are private so it is impossible to verify her account through public documents.

Harper said she realizes her son is involved in a complicated legal matter.

And what's so frustrating is that because of the pandemic, she is not allowed to visit him. Da'Shawn also has no future court date on the calendar, despite the fact that Contra Costa County Superior Court is indeed holding detention hearings, both remotely and in person in Walnut Creek.

"I'm trying to do the best for my son," Harper said. "And I'm pretty sure I'm not the only parent going through this. I miss him and love him and want to get him the attention that he needs. I think they should release all the juveniles."

Ehmen-Krause said she understands parents frustrations, but releasing all the juveniles wouldn't be feasible based on the crimes they are alleged to have committed and the safety threat to the public. She also said not every minor has a safe home to return to.

But she said she is working diligently to get all those in custody court dates and released to their parents if they can.

She added that because of coronavirus, her agency is only booking youth on major offenses right now such as murder, rape, arson and burglary.

