Mom dies, sons injured in San Mateo crash

A woman died, and her two young children were wounded in a crash Thursday evening in San Mateo, police said Friday.

Victim's vehicle was T-boned

The 30-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Prius with her sons, ages 5 and 7, on Alameda de las Pulgas when a man driving a Ford SUV allegedly ran a red light as he was exiting Highway 92, according to San Mateo police.

The Ford broadsided the Prius, which was headed north on Alameda de las Pulgas.

The collision killed the woman, whom the coroner identified as Yina Marcela Ramos Bello, of South San Francisco.

The boys were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, while the man, 75, in the Ford was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

A relative of Bello said the 7-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Ford was not driving while impaired.

The man, who does not want to be identified, told KTVU that his brakes failed.

"Coming down that hill, I stepped on the brakes and nothing happened," he said, adding that before that they were working fine.

"When I got down to the off-ramp, I could tell I was not going to be able to stop. I wasn't slowing down, so I went over to the far-right emergency lane," he said. "I swerved to miss a car, and I saw this car ahead of me, and I thought it was moving, but it stopped right in front of me. That's when I hit it,"

He said he's deeply saddened by what happened.

"I'm completely upset. And I'm beating myself up hourly about that. It's something that shouldn't have happened. I have to live with this for the rest of my life." he said.