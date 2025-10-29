Iconic San Francisco restaurant closing doors after 50 years

After nearly 50 years in business, an iconic San Francisco restaurant is closing its doors.

The Mona Lisa Restaurant, a fixture in the city’s North Beach neighborhood since 1979, will serve its final meal on Friday.

Known for its Italian dishes, colorful and eccentric interior, and the bright red 1968 Fiat 500 parked outside, Mona Lisa has long been a local favorite and a tourist draw.

The owners said closing was a difficult decision but added that it’s time to focus on supporting the next generation of their family’s restaurants.

Employees will be offered positions at the family’s other establishments.