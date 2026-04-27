Monterey County opens first public COVID-19 memorial

The Brief Monterey County has unveiled a public memorial for the victims of COVID-19 Agricultural workers were disproportionally impacted by COVID-19 It is the first such permanent memorial at a government building in California.



Nearly three years after the end of the COVID-19 emergency, a pandemic that claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Californians, one Northern California county is ensuring those lost are never forgotten.

Monterey County has unveiled a public COVID-19 memorial at the Monterey County Government Center in Salinas, the first such government-sponsored public memorial of its kind in the state.

A Symbolic Tribute in the Salinas Valley

Five colorful panels now rise in the center’s courtyard, designed to represent the diverse geography of Monterey County, stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the rugged mountains and the fertile agricultural fields of the Salinas Valley.

For Idalia Ow, the panels serve as a deeply personal tribute to her mother-in-law, Yuk Moon Ow.

"She worked in the green onion packing sheds, raised five kids in the community, and also spent a lot of time supporting her Christian church," Ow said.

Yuk Moon Ow had retired from agriculture before contracting COVID-19 at a nursing facility while recovering from surgery.

"For me and also my family personally, it is very comforting," Ow said. "I feel very honored and grateful for the community to put this type of memorial together."

Honoring Essential Agricultural Workers

The memorial highlights the disproportionate impact the pandemic had on California’s heavily agricultural counties. Known as the "Salad Bowl of the World," Monterey County relied heavily on a workforce that could not transition to remote work.

"Here in the Salinas Valley... our number one workforce were agricultural workers, and during that time, they could not shelter in place," said Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, who was one of the key backers of the COVID memorial project. "They kept working."

Alejo noted that these essential workers were the most vulnerable during the early stages of the pandemic. The memorial cost approximately $400,000 and was funded through a combination of private donations and public funds.

Beyond a place of mourning, the site serves as a testament to the county’s aggressive public health response.

"It was in this county where we had the largest efforts to vaccinate farmworkers — sometimes 5,000 workers in one day," Alejo said. "You didn’t see that anywhere else in the country."

First such memorial at a Government Building in California

Nancy Ayala, the project manager for the memorial, said the installation is also meant to reflect a pivotal moment which fundamentally altered daily life and offer a quiet place for reflection.

"It’s a place of remembrance," Ayala said. "It is also a time that changed our lifestyle, that had a great impact on how we live our daily lives at work or at home."

For families like the Ows, the memorial is also a sign of a community coming together to remember, and support, its own.

"It is just a great feeling of not having your loved one forgotten," Ow said.

The memorial is open to the public and is located in the courtyard just outside the entrance to the main government center. It is illuminated in the evenings.

The Source Monterey County