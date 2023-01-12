Monterey Peninsula could be cut off by flooding

The rising Salinas River is putting nearby communities at risk from flooding and could cut off the Monterey Peninsula from the mainland.

People in low-lying areas near the river were ordered to evacuate and the Monterey County sheriff warned that the peninsula could be turned into an "island," Monterey County Weekly reported.

The flooding could cut off the world-known coastal communities of Monterey, Carmel by the Sea and Pacific Grove if the excess water spills across state Highway 1 and Highway 68.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ There was widespread flooding in Monterey County on Jan. 12, 2023. The Salinas River was rising and possibly going to exacerbate the problem, officials said. Photo: AIO Filmz From: KTVU FOX 2

The river is expected to reach flood stage later today and rise five feet higher before subsiding.

The evacuation order affects an area from Spreckels in the south to the Monterey Bay in the north.

The Gonzalez River Bridge has been shut because of floodwaters. A list of road closures in Monterey County is updated by officials here.

The series of storms have caused dangerous flooding across the state and caused at least 18 deaths.



