Montgomery County Plane Crash: Photos show miraculous rescue after aircraft crashes into power lines

Plane that crashed into Montgomery County power lines taken down after dangling for hours
This video shows the plane and engine being taken down from a power tower in Gaithersburg. The plane that crashed was a single-engine Mooney M20J with the registration number N201RF, according to the FAA. The plane had departed from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y. The crash caused power outages to thousands of homes and businesses in the area. Police identified the pilot is as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and the passenger as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Officials say they were in contact with them via cell phone while they were trapped.
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - The pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed into power lines Sunday in the Gaithersburg area of Montgomery County miraculously escaped with their lives.
Images from the scene show the aircraft dangling 100 feet off of the ground as crews worked to free them from the wreckage. Police identified the pilot is as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and the passenger as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana.
Finally, after several hours suspended in the air, the two were rescued.
Now, investigators continue their search for answers as to why the plane crashed.
