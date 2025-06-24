Months-long South Bay crime spree leads to multiple arrests

The Brief San Jose Police announced on Tuesday they'd arrested five individuals in connection to multiple smash-and-grab robberies that occurred across the South Bay over a period of months. Three teenagers and two women are facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, and burglary. Investigators say there may be more arrests forthcoming.



A group of individuals suspected of committing a months-long crime spree have been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Two adults and three juveniles have been arrested in connection to the crimes that left behind nearly $1 million in damages and losses in their wake. They're facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking and burglary, but there could be more to come.

"We're not necessarily done with this investigation. It's a large group of individuals involved, and we won't rest until we think we have everybody responsible in custody," SJPD Chief Paul Joseph said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Investigators arrested three teenage boys and two adult women, but their investigation identified multiple other individuals involved in the crime spree that began last December. The two women are related to the teens, and were arrested for attempting to discard evidence, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

During the course of the arrests, detectives located a loaded magazine, ski masks, key FOBs, replica firearms, ammunition, and steel chains.

Multiple incidents

The backstory:

The first reported incident occurred on the morning of December 24, when SJPD patrol officers responded to a burglary at a business in the 2300 block of Almaden Road. Security footage showed four individuals ramming a vehicle into the business. The incident severely damaged the facade and allowed the perpetrators to enter the building and steal multiple items.

There were dozens of similar incidents in the months that followed, including some in which the thieves used chains connected to their vehicles to rip the doors off of targeted businesses.

Investigators found evidence that the perpetrators were also involved in multiple vehicle thefts, some of which led to police pursuits. In one instance, the thieves rammed a police cruiser.

During the course of the investigation, SJPD learned that the Santa Clara Police Department was investigating a similar series of crimes in that city.