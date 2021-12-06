More California stimulus payments mailed out Monday

Some 800,000 stimulus checks were being mailed Monday to qualifying California residents. The latest round of the Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) payments began going out last week.

The second round of stimulus checks for California residents is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $100 billion budget that he signed into law in July. As part of the plan, the state expects to provide about $12 billion in coronavirus relief to 15.2 million California households – or about two-thirds of the state's taxpayers.

"The Golden State Stimulus is key to lifting up those hit hardest by the pandemic and supporting California’s economic recovery, putting money directly in the hands of folks who will spend it on basic needs and within their local communities," Newsom said in a statement at the time.

The state says some $563 million in relief checks will be mailed out by December 17.

The checks total anywhere from $600 to $1,100. Another 3,000 payments will be direct deposits.

Eligible recipients include current California residents who lived in the state for more than half of the 2020 tax year and individuals who earned $75,000 or less in 2020.

Payments will go out by the last 3 digits of the ZIP code on your 2020 tax return.

The state released the following timeframes for qualifying recipients to expect their payments by mail based on the last three digits of their ZIP code:

376-584 11/15/2021 through 12/03/2021

585-719 11/29/2021 through 12/17/2021

720-927 12/13/2021 through 12/31/2021

928-999 12/27/2021 through 1/11/2022

To check your status and get an estimate on the amount of stimulus money you qualify for, you can go to www.ftb.ca.gov.

